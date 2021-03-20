BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,696 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.10% of BCE worth $39,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

BCE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,565. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.