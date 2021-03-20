BCE (TSE:BCE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.14.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at C$56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.67.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.