Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,455 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 742,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.29 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.