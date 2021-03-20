Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

