Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Twilio by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 291,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $355.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

