Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 7,959 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

