Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $755,748.21 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 421.7% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $755,748.21 and approximately $7,824.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040536 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.