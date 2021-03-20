Beacon Trading 243.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Beacon has a market cap of $880,746.99 and $14,510.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 243.9% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

