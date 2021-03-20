BeatzCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $68,821.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $68,821.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

