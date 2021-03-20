Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 56.6% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $2,147.80 or 0.03609572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $154.64 million and $11.19 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00240987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050459 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

