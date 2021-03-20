Beer Money Achieves Market Cap of $279,026.40 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $279,026.40 and approximately $73,817.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

