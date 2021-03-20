Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $74.89 million and approximately $2,756.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.