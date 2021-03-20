Bella Protocol Price Reaches $3.40 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $96.77 million and approximately $21.66 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

