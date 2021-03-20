BEPRO Network Market Cap Hits $55.76 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $55.76 million and $31.73 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 299.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

