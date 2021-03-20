BEPRO Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.32 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 315.3% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $53.96 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

