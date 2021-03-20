Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

