BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $1.09 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

