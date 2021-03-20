Binance USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,237,236,999 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

