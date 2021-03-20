BioLife Solutions’ (BLFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
