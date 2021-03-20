BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.18. 1,590,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,066 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

