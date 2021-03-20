bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMXMF shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

BMXMF opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.