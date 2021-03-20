BioPassport Token Market Cap Reaches $122.80 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $122.80 million and $28.80 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00452896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00064952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00678720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,296,000 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

