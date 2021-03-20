Bird.Money Market Capitalization Tops $16.44 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $190.01 or 0.00322359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,545 tokens. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

