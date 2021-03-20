BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. BitBall has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1.41 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,899.30 or 0.99951114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003406 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

