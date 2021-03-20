Bitball Treasure Tops One Day Volume of $576,384.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $87.46 or 0.00150995 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and approximately $576,384.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008881 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

