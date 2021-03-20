BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Hits $3.02 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

