BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $1.08 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

