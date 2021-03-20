Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $425,512.99 and $59.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,977.69 or 1.00015540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.77 or 0.00391337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00283957 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.34 or 0.00719609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,061,802 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

