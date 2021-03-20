BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $432.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,642.53 and $432.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.00396325 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.