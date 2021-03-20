BitCoal Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $21,530.84 and $332.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00394958 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

