Bitcoin 2 Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

