Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.15 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $543.08 or 0.00924940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,714.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.00355678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000998 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,685,006 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

