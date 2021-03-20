Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $228.10 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $228.10 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015679 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

