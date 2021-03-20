Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $566.99 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $32.37 or 0.00054938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $566.99 million and approximately $74.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00267796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00102978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

