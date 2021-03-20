Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $96,289.51 and $3,233.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 518% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

