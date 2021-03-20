Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00265725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00101543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

