Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $996.51 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $996.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for approximately $206.04 or 0.00355943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,885.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.00921399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,683,339 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.