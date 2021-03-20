Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $212.36 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.97 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $212.36 or 0.00358847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,179.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.62 or 0.00918598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,682,733 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.