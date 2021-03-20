Bitcoin Zero 24-Hour Volume Tops $328.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $153,426.06 and approximately $328.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00686017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

