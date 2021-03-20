Bitgear (GEAR) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Bitgear token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $797,662.45 and approximately $18,464.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitgear Token Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,318,647 tokens. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

