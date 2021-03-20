BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 105.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $133,429.42 and $70,913.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005479 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.00223736 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029845 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

