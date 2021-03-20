BitMax Token Hits Market Cap of $961.64 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002512 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $961.64 million and $13.54 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00642078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

