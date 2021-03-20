Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bitradio has a market cap of $57,075.78 and $32.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020574 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,777,514 coins and its circulating supply is 9,777,509 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

