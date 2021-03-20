Bitrue Coin Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.00 or 0.00652151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034264 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,521,128 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

