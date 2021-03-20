Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $365,920.10

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $365,920.10 and $68.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

