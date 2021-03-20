BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $5.01 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 89.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,984,376,379 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

