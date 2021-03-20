BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $729.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.28 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $714.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.