BLAST (BLAST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $30,809.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,681,107 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

