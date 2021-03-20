BLink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One BLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,966,973 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

BLink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

