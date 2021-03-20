BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Trading Up 44.6% This Week

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $62,341.94 and $7.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

